Mike Flanagan
Horror buzz: Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass casts Hill House alum; Ghost Squad to haunt theaters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The witchy limitations of dealing with addiction on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Isa Briones in Star Trek Picard
Star Trek: Picard's organic synthetics aren't as far-fetched as you might think
Mothman Hero
An eerie urban legend lives in first teaser for 'The Mothman Legacy' documentary
better-off-dead-burger
Credit: Warner Bros.
Chosen One of the Day: The Van Halen-singing Frankenstein burger from Better Off Dead

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Feb 5, 2020
Better Off Dead is one of those specifically '80s weird movies, courtesy of writer/director Savage Steve Holland, along with star John Cusack who did weird-but-in-an-adorable-way superbly in his youth (now it's more weird-but-in-a-cash-the-VOD-movie-checks-way-so-I-can-tweet-nonsense-way). In a movie replete with bizarro moments (the Howard Cosell-impersonating Korean drag racers, the "two dollars" kid, Lane's mom's whole entire deal), it takes a truly impressive feat to be Peak Weird.

Enter the Van Hamburger.

Lane Myers (Cusack) is wackily suicidal (it was the '80s, man, I don't know what to tell you) and works at a burger joint where he is frequently taken away by imaginary flights of fancy. One of those flights involves going full Dr. Frankenbeef and creating a Frankenstein's Monsterburger who has a tiny Eddie Van Halen guitar and sings "Everybody Wants Some." 

Maybe if all our burgers started singing, we'd all go vegetarian. But I guess if you're a David Lee Roth fan and your burger starts singing Hagar, all bets are off. Chomp chomp.

