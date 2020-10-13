Chosen One of the Day: The world's most indestructible glasses

Spoilers to follow for The Haunting of Bly Manor. I warned you so don't @ me, NEVER @ ME.

In The Haunting of Bly Manor, we have so many magical things going on: Rahul Kohli's mustache. Victoria Pedretti's always-about-to-cry face. GIRL KISSING. LAKE WOMEN. STEVE WINWOOD SONGS.

It also has the single most indestructible pair of glasses in the history of film and television.

Pedretti's Dani has a secret trauma in her past that appears to her as a glowing glasses boy.

Credit: Netflix

It turns out Glow Boy is actually Dani's lifelong best friend turned fiancé, Edmund. Dani is apprehensive about the upcoming nuptials on account of the fact she's gay. She calls off the wedding and the two break up. It goes about as badly as it possibly can.

Credit: Netflix

As she drowns in her guilt and grief, Edmund's mother visits to give Dani a gift: Edmund's glasses. His glasses that she got at the hospital with his things. His glasses that survived A TRUCK TO THE FACE.

My 5-year-old once lightly dropped my glasses down a carpeted staircase and that sh*t didn't recover. These glasses are some next-level craftsmanship.

And yet, all it takes is a few seconds in a bonfire and they are melted cracked trash. Fire, bad. Truck to the face, good, I guess.