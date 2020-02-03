Latest Stories

Chosen One of the Day: The zombie baby from Dead Alive

Contributed by
Courtney Enlow
Feb 3, 2020
After far more discussion than necessary for a sentient peanut, Mr. Peanut was reborn as Baby Nut, the worst combination of words since "nut butter." 

Honestly, a reincarnated peanut baby bursting out of a grave and speaking in dolphin noises might be the best approximation of 2020 that I've seen or heard.

I need a palate cleanser, something pure and joyful. Like the zombie baby in Peter Jackson's Braindead aka Dead Alive

In possibly the wackiest scene of any movie involving punching a baby, two zombies fornicate (it's gross) and produce a zombie baby straight out of the Garbage Pail Kids. UNDEAD BABY HILARITY ENSUES.

Honestly, this scene is perfect. Timothy Balme's baby work is flawless, and that's not a sentence I utter often, but in "reincarnated peanut baby bursting out of a grave and speaking in dolphin noises" times, anything goes.

