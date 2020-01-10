Chosen One of the Day: Those cars that hook up in Southland Tales

Southland Tales was Richard Kelly's follow-up to Donnie Darko and it is...a lot. It's a lot of a movie. It has a lot going on. It's a 9/11-inspired dystopian film about porn and Hollywood and nuclear attacks and corporations ripping apart space and time and also it's a comedy. Also also, there's a scene where two cars graphically bone down.

I honestly don't even think I can embed the clip here without getting some calls from our parent company or at least put on some kind of watchlist (I like my car as a friend!) but if you're so interested you can watch it here. As Community's Dean Pelton once said, this better not awaken anything in you.

Essentially, this is an in-movie commercial in which there are two cars, military-type vehicles. The two cars are... flirting? With their sideview mirrors? And the second car literally rolls up on the other and mounts it? And a phallic thing emerges from the back of the car and enters the first car's tailpipe which literally turns into a vagina? And it's really really graphic? I'm asking all this but it all happened I just don't understand and don't want to? It's NSFW unless you work in a car orgy factory.

Anyway buy this weird sex car or something.