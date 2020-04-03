Chosen One of the Day: Tiana, princess, waitress, and frog

Writing Chosen Ones of the Day every day can get challenging. Sometimes you run out of ideas and spew nonsense all over the page (my specialty, please thanks). But today, I brought in a ringer: my 7-year-old daughter. I asked her, "Daughter, who should be my Chosen One of the Day?"

"Me."

"OK, it can't be you. Who is your favorite movie or TV character."

"Fancy Nancy."

"SHE'S NOT GENRE, GET IT TOGETHER KID," I didn't yell. Then, she picked her favorite Disney Princess, Tiana from Princess and the Frog.

Obviously Tiana is an excellent choice. She is a BUSINESS WOMAN, focused on opening her own restaurant, working tirelessly to make her dream come true. She is VERY particular about who and what she kisses. She takes no guff from the very handsome doucheball (douche plus goofball), Prince Naveen. But to Daughter, Tiana's intrigue can be summed up as such: "She makes yummy food and she's a princess and a waitress." And you know what? That's awesome. No other Disney Princesses are waitresses. Do they even have jobs? Could Ariel get a gig as an underwater barista? Why doesn't Belle work at the bookstore and get a sweet discount rather than just stealing books at her doe-eyed whim? Technically Cinderella has a job but she is unpaid labor and needed a Princess Union.

So cheers to Tiana, waitress and princess and beignet magician.