Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2020 will hand off franchise to younger generation of heroes, says Dan Aykroyd
Chosen One of the Day: Two Paul Rudds
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 17: 'The Captain's Hand'
NBCU's streaming service Peacock unveiled, led by Battlestar Galactica reboot
Credit: Netflix
Chosen One of the Day: Two Paul Rudds

Courtney Enlow
Sep 17, 2019
Yesterday the trailer dropped for the new Netflix series Living with Yourself, a show that will feature Paul Rudd living his best "Hayley Mills and Hayley Mills" life playing opposite himself. The show is directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, who we know from Little Miss Sunshine and FANGRRL fave Ruby Sparks. They also directed the music video for "More than Words" by Extreme, which is a thing I just learned and has now just become my whole entire day.

But mostly the reaction to this very intriguing looking program was this: Two Paul Rudds? YES PLEASE.

I mean think of it. THINK OF THE IMPACT. Two Rudds? Two whole entire Rudds?! Can the universe even handle such negative aging? Will it form an age suction and cause US all to age more rapidly to make up the difference? Will we all agree that this is ultimately worth it to keep our Pauls Rudd so youthful and vibrant? Silly question. Obviously. AGE ME, RUDD GODS. TAKE MY YOUTH. I'M BARELY USING IT.

In fact, why stop there? What's better than one Paul Rudd? Two Paul Rudds. What's cooler than a million Paul Rudds? A BILLION PAUL RUDDS. Replace all of us with Paul Rudds. Frankly, the rest of us haven't been holding up our end of the bargain. There are only so many people who deserve to populate the planet. It's pretty much just Paul Rudd. 

We accept and welcome the Great Ruddening. This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang, but a billion Rudds running around being handsome. Just like in the Bible.

