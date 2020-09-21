wandavision
More info i
Credit: Disney+
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: Wanda Maximoff and Vision, our sole source of joy in this world

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Sep 21, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: WandaVision
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Lovecraft Country Lovecraft Country and the reparations of H.P. Lovecraft's karma
It Follows In defense of bad decisions in horror
Starlight The Boys Season 2 Girl Power as a commodity in The Boys

You know, 2020 has been 2020ing all over us all year and it is A LOT. But one thing and one thing only is giving us a hearty push toward the finish line and that is the upcoming WandaVision. Because THIS TRAILER, Y'ALL.

Like. Where do I even begin, but this time in a good way. Vision wearing human man cosplay like some kind of Vision Adultman! Wanda going full Bewitched! Kitty Forman! Maison du Mepris, emphasis on the M! Monica freakin' Rambeau! KATHRYN FREAKIN' HAHN! It looks bizarre and dark and weird and funny and I'm just so happy to have something to be excited for, people. 

I am utterly thrilled to have my good red boy and favorite witch back in our lives and if 2020 can just be effing cool for like two more months we can have something nice for once. 

Everyone just sit still, don't move, don't breathe on anyone, and maybe just maybe we'll get through till December. 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Lovecraft Country Lovecraft Country and the reparations of H.P. Lovecraft's karma
It Follows In defense of bad decisions in horror
Starlight The Boys Season 2 Girl Power as a commodity in The Boys
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: WandaVision

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker