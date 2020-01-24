Latest Stories

Sonic the Hedgehog music video
WIRE Buzz: Sonic the Hedgehog's speedy music video; Lovecraft trilogy update; and more
Zelda: Breath of the Wild
These are the blockbuster franchises in our FANGRRLtopia
Flame Con 2020 new Flamies
Flame Con reveals dates and special guests for 2020 convention, showcasing commitment to diversity
Color Out of Space
Can you tell an H.P. Lovecraft story while rejecting his hatred?
willy-wonka-fan
Credit: Paramount
Chosen One of the Day: Willy Wonka's murder fan

e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Jan 24, 2020
We don't agree on much in this crazy, mixed-up world. But we can all declare unanimously that Willy Wonka definitely had a giant murder factory made of murder. 

Yes, he tried to incinerate children and blow them up and turn them into fudge, but even if we give him the benefit of the doubt on that whole potentially murdering kids thing as part of his wacky plan, there is no denying this: that big-ass fan was for sure designed to slice up small children and grandpas for having the audacity of flight.

wonka-fan

Credit: Paramount

I mean, the man created a fizzy lifting drink that you drink and then you float and where do you float? A BIGASS SLICY DICEY FAN. WILLY. WILLIAM. WYD?

While Wonka is clearly a sadistic villainous monster, the fan is just doing its job. Its job is clearly child-and-grandpa-cide, but it's doing its BEST. We fear the fan when we should fear the man

I mean the weird goose chute to the child-fire didn't design itself! The fudge pipe to Fudge City is merely doing what it was created to do! The Oompah Loompahs thought they were being freed from danger only to be made slaves and forced to mock dying children in song form! 

To these tools of evil, we are sorry for being so afraid of you when you are only doing as the bad bad hat man made you. 

