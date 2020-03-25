Latest Stories

Coffee Talk
Tag: Fangrrls
Coffee Talk is about the mundane calm of serving coffee to an anxious werewolf
sekiro via official website 2019
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Solar Opposites trailer; SXSW Gaming Awards winners; DC Kids Camp
FWOG_article_generic
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: June Tyson
Best Streaming Genre Shows
Tag: Movies
HBO Now surges 40%, Disney+ sees gains, reflecting coronavirus' streaming impact
Ultimate Spider-Man Wolverine body-swap hero
More info i
Credit: Disney
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: Wolverine’s body with Spider-Man’s brain

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Mar 25, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Coffee Talk Coffee Talk is about the mundane calm of serving coffee to an anxious werewolf
FWOG_article_generic Forgotten Women of Genre: June Tyson
Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War The women raised to be spies in Black Widow, Alias, and Hanna

Comics and body-swaps go hand in hand like oh-no-there’s-only-one-bed and fanfiction. That is to say, they go hand in hand very well. One of my all-time favorite body swaps comes in Season 1, Episode 10 of Disney’s Ultimate Spider-Man series. 

… Spider-Man and Wolverine. 

 

Ultimate Spider-Man Wolverine Body Swap 3

Credit: Disney

They're not friends yet in this universe, but it makes for a better story, I promise. Through a series of madcap adventures (what body-swap doesn’t have a madcap adventure, I ask you), the two end up on the wrong end of Mesmero’s temper.

After a bumpy beginning full of claws to face and quips out the mouth about how bad Wolverine smells, we go full Freaky Friday

Ultimate Spider-Man Wolverine Body Swap 4

Credit: Disney

Ultimate Spider-Man Wolverine Body Swap 7

Credit: Disney

Honestly, wouldn’t you freak the f*** out if all of a sudden you smelled and had claws coming out of the back of your hands? Wolvy fares no better in Peter’s body, hunching and growling at his classmates and generally tearing to shreds the little rep our disaster child has. 

Ultimate Spider-Man Wolverine Body Swap 5

Credit: Disney

And then of course, Sabretooth shows up because even if he’s inside a hairy beast body, Pete’s still got that ole Parker luck to fall back on. 

But don't worry, he's got this! By which I mean, Peter stabs himself with Wolverine’s claws. More than once. 

I should note that Logan is also bad at being Spider-Man and so it doesn’t work out for him, either. 

Ultimate Spider-Man Wolverine Body Swap 6

Credit: Disney

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Coffee Talk Coffee Talk is about the mundane calm of serving coffee to an anxious werewolf
FWOG_article_generic Forgotten Women of Genre: June Tyson
Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War The women raised to be spies in Black Widow, Alias, and Hanna
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Ultimate Spider-Man
Tag: Wolverine

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker