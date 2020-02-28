Latest Stories

Monster Hunter slays first posters
Chosen One of the Day: Wonder Woman in Superman: Red Son
SYFY greenlights 'Day of the Dead,' 'The Surrealtor' as new 2021 horror series
Artificial neurons now talking to real neurons with hope of creating a hybrid brain network
Credit: Warner Bros. Animation/DC Entertainment
Chosen One of the Day: Wonder Woman in Superman: Red Son

Courtney Enlow
Feb 28, 2020
We here at SYFY FANGRRLS love STEM but we've frankly had enough of CODING, if you catch my WLW drift. Any sexual preference beyond the standard heteronormative exists mostly in whispers, glances, and hints, never in actual words.

And then Superman: Red Son came out. And so did Wonder Woman!

I realize it's not like she said "SUPERMAN I CANNOT KISSETH YOU FOR I AM SO VERY GAY" but, as our lady of perpetual hair volume said, "Work it out for yourself." 

As a lover of Steve Trevor and someone who knows bisexuality exists, I for one very much enjoy Wonder Woman's clear stance of "It's not me, it's you" to Supes. Just because a woman enjoys all flavors of the rainbow doesn't mean she wants your Skittle, Clarky.

Thank you Wonder Woman and Superman: Red Son and giving us this gift. 

