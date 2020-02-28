Chosen One of the Day: Wonder Woman in Superman: Red Son

We here at SYFY FANGRRLS love STEM but we've frankly had enough of CODING, if you catch my WLW drift. Any sexual preference beyond the standard heteronormative exists mostly in whispers, glances, and hints, never in actual words.

And then Superman: Red Son came out. And so did Wonder Woman!

I realize it's not like she said "SUPERMAN I CANNOT KISSETH YOU FOR I AM SO VERY GAY" but, as our lady of perpetual hair volume said, "Work it out for yourself."

As a lover of Steve Trevor and someone who knows bisexuality exists, I for one very much enjoy Wonder Woman's clear stance of "It's not me, it's you" to Supes. Just because a woman enjoys all flavors of the rainbow doesn't mean she wants your Skittle, Clarky.

Thank you Wonder Woman and Superman: Red Son and giving us this gift.