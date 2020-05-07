Chosen One of the Day: Wynonna Earp and donuts, OTP

If you're anything like me, you've been eating your way through this quarantine like you can prevent illness through sheer carb intake. In fairness, I haven't gotten sick yet so I'm not not saying that. But in these times of comfort eating, we turn to our queen: Wynonna Earp, donut lover.

Credit: SYFY

Our Lady of Perpetual Jackets has been through some STUFF and she comes out the other side with a grin on her face and snark in her mouth, unless there's a donut in her mouth, in which case the snark takes a quick pause until the powdered sugar dissolves, then back to snark. And really, how else are we supposed to get through these troubled times? Sh*t's weird, let's be sassy and eat donuts, maybe save the world. Be like Wynonna: choose life, sass, and donuts.