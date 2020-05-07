Latest Stories

Neve Campbell Scream 4
Neve Campbell on reprising Sidney Prescott for Scream 5: 'We're having conversations'
seven of nine stardustcity phasers
Seven of Nine just keeps getting hotter
Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay
Xbox Series X shows off first next-gen gameplay footage of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, more
The cover to the classic X-Men #94
Inking history: Bob McLeod recalls working on the legendary X-Men #94
wynonna-donut
Credit: SYFY
Chosen One of the Day: Wynonna Earp and donuts, OTP

e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
May 7, 2020
If you're anything like me, you've been eating your way through this quarantine like you can prevent illness through sheer carb intake. In fairness, I haven't gotten sick yet so I'm not not saying that. But in these times of comfort eating, we turn to our queen: Wynonna Earp, donut lover.

 

donuts

Credit: SYFY

 

Our Lady of Perpetual Jackets has been through some STUFF and she comes out the other side with a grin on her face and snark in her mouth, unless there's a donut in her mouth, in which case the snark takes a quick pause until the powdered sugar dissolves, then back to snark.  And really, how else are we supposed to get through these troubled times? Sh*t's weird, let's be sassy and eat donuts, maybe save the world.  Be like Wynonna: choose life, sass, and donuts.  

 

 
donut-wink

Credit: SYFY

