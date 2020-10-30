host-2020
More info i
Credit: Shudder
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Zoom demons

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Oct 30, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT (Updated)
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Host
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Little Hope Little Hope mixes Silent Hill with the Salem witch trials, to great effect
STAR_TREK_DISCOVERY_BLU_DEL_BARRIO Star Trek's new non-binary star Blu del Barrio talks their debut
Female Trouble 43 thoughts we had while watching Female Trouble

There is a demon that haunts our Zoom calls. It is summoned by saying its name: Youreonmute. But there are other demons on Zoom calls as portrayed in the film Host, the best thing to come out of quarantine this side of ... nothing, it's the only good thing.

In Host, a group of friends gathers for a Zoom chat. Haley has selected to do a virtual seance, enlisting a medium and everything. Jemma then RUINS IT by fabricating a ghostly encounter with a made-up dead classmate which lets EFFING DAMN DEMONS into the call. Demons have entered the call! They skipped the waiting room entirely!

After that it's apparently easy enough for the Zoom demon (I'll call him Zoomin' Steve) to enter the homes of the participants and just fully uck with their ish. But Zoomin' Steve provides some valuable lessons, like how those face filter things are DANGEROUS AND WILL KILL YOU and also NO ONE LIKES THEM. Mostly that first thing but I truly cannot overstate the second bit. 

host-mask

Credit: Shudder

Also, don't make your Zoom background yourself walking around your bedroom unless you are a character in a horror movie designed to make me piss myself. If that's your mission then SUCCESS YOU HAVE FOUND.

host-face

Credit: Shudder

Anyway beware all of your work calls because they're filled with demons, have a great day!

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Little Hope Little Hope mixes Silent Hill with the Salem witch trials, to great effect
STAR_TREK_DISCOVERY_BLU_DEL_BARRIO Star Trek's new non-binary star Blu del Barrio talks their debut
Female Trouble 43 thoughts we had while watching Female Trouble
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Host

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker