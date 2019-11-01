Latest Stories

Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding
Tag: Games
Death Stranding reviews are in: Kojima takes Reedus & del Toro on a long, strange trip
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, cast
Tag: Movies
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel announced, webs April 2022 release
SYFYAnimation
Tag: TV
SYFY drawing in more animation with midnight-ish block of adult genre fun
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Movies
Ant-Man 3 confirmed: Peyton Reed returns as MCU Phase 4 comes into focus
keanuvember
More info i
Credit: Getty
Tag: Fangrrls

Chosen One of the Month: Keanu Reeves

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Nov 1, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Sweetheart poster Sweetheart's secret monster is white privilege
Linda Hamilton, Sarah Connor, The Terminator Look of the Week: Sarah Connor's Terminator style evolution
the-last-kingdom-season2-episode2 Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 2, Episode 2

It's November and that means we're heading into the season of thanks. Of gratitude. And when we stop to think about what we're most grateful for, there's really only one thing.

No, not our families, loved ones, or friends. Grow up. I'm talking about Keanu Charles Reeves.

That's why we have dubbed this month Keanuvember. We will be celebrating The Only Good Man all month long. He is our Chosen One and we love him.

All together now: Whoa. 

Look how surprised he is!

keanu-surprised

Credit: ABC

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Sweetheart poster Sweetheart's secret monster is white privilege
Linda Hamilton, Sarah Connor, The Terminator Look of the Week: Sarah Connor's Terminator style evolution
the-last-kingdom-season2-episode2 Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 2, Episode 2
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Tag: Keanuvember

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: