Chosen One of the Month: Keanu Reeves

It's November and that means we're heading into the season of thanks. Of gratitude. And when we stop to think about what we're most grateful for, there's really only one thing.

No, not our families, loved ones, or friends. Grow up. I'm talking about Keanu Charles Reeves.

That's why we have dubbed this month Keanuvember. We will be celebrating The Only Good Man all month long. He is our Chosen One and we love him.

All together now: Whoa.

Look how surprised he is!