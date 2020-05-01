Latest Stories

Wanna have a game night with Chris Evans and his Avenger pals for charity?
Bryan Fuller reveals his less 'binary' take on Star Trek: Discovery's Mirror Universe
Yo Joe! New G.I. Joe movie already being eyed for Snake Eyes follow-up
WIRE Buzz: Seth Rogen & Co. blowing Bubble podcast into movie; Saw reboot spirals to 2021; more
Credit: Marvel Studios
Wanna have a game night with Chris Evans and his Avenger pals for charity?

Contributed by
_DSC6634.jpg
Josh Grossberg
May 1, 2020
Leave it to Captain America to bring the team together again.

Chris Evans has dreamed up a pretty awesome fundraiser to help those impacted by the coronavirus: he's giving fans the once-in-a-lifetime chance to assemble with he and five of his former Avengers costars — Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner — for a virtual game night.

As part of the All In Challenge, one lucky winner plus two guests will be invited to join the actor and his famous pals on an video call where they'll spend 20 minutes in a private Q&A, asking them anything about their life, careers, deepest Marvel secrets, Hollywood success, their favorite superpower and more. They'll then spend the remaining 20 minutes in a board game battle of their choice.

Risk: Marvel Cinematic Universe perhaps?

As Evans states in the campaign's video, 100% of the money raised will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitcken, and No Kid Hungry.

The thesp took up the gauntlet laid down by Star Lord himself, Chris Pratt, who after being dared by pop star Justin Bieber, dreamed up his own cool All In Challenge. Pratt offered fans an incredible opportunity to cameo in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion and get eaten by a big screen dinosaur.

Evans had a tough task ahead of him, as he confesses to in the tweet above. But what better way to top being dino food than engineering a virtual hangout with the superstars of the MCU?

As part of the All In Challenge, Evans concluded his video announcement with a shout-out to fellow Avengers Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, aka the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Pose star Billy Porter to come up with their own amazing fundraiser for fans.

