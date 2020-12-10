Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear, plus tons of new Pixar reveals

Animation juggernaut Pixar wasn't about to be left out of the big Disney Investor showcase. Pete Docter unloaded a series of film and television reveals that will take everything to infinity, and beyond.

Two new feature films were announced, including Lightyear which is set for the summer of 2022. Docter promised a sci-fi film such as they've never done, one that would tell the "definitive origin story" of Buzz Lightyear. He may have been a toy in the Toy Story films, but this movie will showcase him as the real deal. Not only that, he will be voiced by Chris Evans.

Before that, however, June 2021 will bring Luca to theaters, a love letter to Italy and friendship. Coming later in 2022 is Turning Red, directed by Domee Shi, the director of the award-winning short Bao. This new film will tell the story of a 13-year-old girl who turns into a giant red panda when she gets excited.

Before either of these films, though, audiences will get Soul, released this Christmas on Disney+. It will be released along with a new short called Burrow.

Docter made sure to mention that Pixar was working to continue developing filmmakers who already work with them, and also a brand-new slew of artists. With Pixar celebrating 34 years, Docter said, "We honor tradition while at the same time innovating for the future."

Also coming to Disney+ will be more episodes of the documentary series Inside Pixar, as well as a series of mini-shorts starring classic Pixar characters, called Pixar Popcorn. In addition, Dug and Carl from Up will be back for the series Dug Days, and the universe of Cars will expand for a series that will send Lightning McQueen and Mater on a cross-country road trip.

The studio is also set to create its very first long-form animated series, called Win or Lose. Coming from Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, the series will tell tales from varying points of view and will debut in Fall 2023.

Say it with us now: To infinity, and BEYOND!