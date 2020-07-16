Latest Stories

Chris Evans gives authentic Captain America shield to child hero who protected sister

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jul 16, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Captain America
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Chris Evans

Chris Evans is taking some time after passing on the Captain America mantle inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe's canon to anoint another, real-life hero with the Avengers leader's main accessory. After the actor heard about a viral social media post about a six-year-old protecting his little sister from a dog — earning "90 stitches (give or take)" for his efforts — he took action in a way that would make any kid feel like a superhero.

The Marvel actor was so moved by the story that he sent a video message to the boy, who received it dressed as Captain America. Nicole Walker, the boy's aunt posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "There are no words. We are so, so thankful."

Take a look:

"Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless...your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you," Evans said. "Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down."

But the kind words weren't all Evans had to offer: he's passing along the shield. "I'm gonna track down your address and I'm gonna send you an authentic Captain America shield, because pal, you deserve it."

It seems the story caught the eye of another Avenger, as Walker alludes to Spider-Man's Tom Holland ("a friendly neighborhood idol") also giving a nice message — this time a phone call — to the boy who, this time, was decked out in full webslinging gear: 

