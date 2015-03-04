Latest Stories

Rory Kinnear
Chris Evans on the post-S.H.I.E.L.D. world, new heroes in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 4, 2015

If you're ready to take a break from watching that new Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer on repeat, Chris Evans has some awesome new intel on Joss Whedon's latest.

Evans, who plays Captain America in Marvel’s latest sequel, conducted a wide-ranging roundtable interview a while back that has finally had the embargo lifted. Boy, it’s a doozy. Evans talks about everything from how the world has changed in the wake of Winter Soldier to what it's like to have all these new cast members joining the fray.

First up, Evans touched on just how much the world-building aspect has changed now that S.H.I.E.L.D. is no longer calling the shots. It sounds like we’ll see the heroes themselves take up a lot more ownership for what they’re doing, running the Avengers themselves, which is a nice fit for where comic fans would expect the story to go. Check out some excerpts via Collider:

“You know, [Cap is] adjusting. The team doesn’t have anyone to report to now. There’s no more S.H.I.E.L.D. so we’re all kind of depending upon one another, but that gives him an opportunity to kind of take more of a leadership role, I suppose. Since there’s no one else giving him orders, he doesn’t have to question the chain of command or anyone’s motives, but it does mean he needs to rely on his team a lot more so it’s just kind of added a little bit more tension to the actual dynamic of the Avengers. But, with these movies it’s hard to kind of dive too deeply into any one character’s plotline, you know, what I mean?

That’s just the nature of how these moves are gonna have to work. Do your movie and then you come to Avengers and we all gotta address a group conflict and then go back to your conflict. There’s too many plots, too many characters to try and spend too much time with your own individual conflict, you know.”

Along with the new paradigm for war and politics, Evans said Joss Whedon’s sequel also has to do a good bit of heavy lifting to introduce several new characters, like Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver — while also throwing some screen time to the heroes we already know and love. It’s a delicate balance, but it sounds like Evans believes they’ve found the sweet spot:

“It’s gotta be tough coming in, you know, being the new kid in the playground. People have done these movies as a group and in their individual franchises, coming in and trying to not mess with the formula. But everyone’s so talented and professional. I don’t know what you wanna call it but it just feels right, you know, when we’re were sitting there yesterday having a scene with Paul, with Aaron, with Lizzy and it’s like yeah, this is — yeah, you guys weren’t in the first Avengers? No, sh-t, you weren’t.

It just feels, it just feels right. It feels normal and they’re so cool and so good and every couple of days Joss will show a little, you know, clips of what these abilities are gonna look like and how Lizzy’s gonna see things. Like man, it’s not because Cap’s not really strong [laughter]. It’s just they’re gonna do so many cool things and everyone is just, you know, I’ve never been a part of a movie where everyone just gets along so well, so consistently and even when you add new people in the dynamic doesn’t shift at all. I don’t know. I don’t know how it’s working but I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

If you're up for it, the full interview is well worth a read. Avengers: Age of Ultron opens May 1. 

(Via Collider)

Tag: Chris Evans
Tag: Avengers: Age of Ultron
Tag: Marvel

