Chris Evans reportedly eyeing deal to return to the MCU as Captain America

More than a year after his emotional curtain call in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans is apparently considering a return to the MCU. Deadline reports that the actor, one of the foundational stars of the Marvel Studios juggernaut, is headed toward a deal to "reprise the role in the MCU in some form," which means we perhaps haven't seen the last of Captain Steve Rogers after all.

Details on exactly how Evans would return and when are vague, but Deadline's report also notes that his return would be for "at least" one project, with "the door open" for a second if things work out. It's also unlikely this return would generate another solo Captain America film and would instead be more in line with something like what Evans' co-star Robert Downey Jr. did in his later MCU years, making substantial supporting appearances in films like Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Marvel had no comment, but if this deal is finalized and Evans does indeed return, it would mark a significant change from the original plan in the lead-up to Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Evans had long touted that film as his final bow as the character, and it all built to an emotional farewell in which an elder Steve Rogers passed his shield onto his friend and teammate Sam "The Falcon" Wilson, while the film revealed that Steve's time travel exploits had allowed him to live out a happy second life with Peggy Carter. According to Deadline, until a few months ago that goodbye was pretty set in stone, but then "the idea was floated" that Evans could make some kind of return to the MCU, and the star was reportedly game for the idea. Now, it seems Captain America may come back for one (or two)more fight(s).

But what will that fight be? Since we're talking about comic book movies, the possibilities are endless, and they're made even broader by the fact that Marvel has begun setting films, like the upcoming Black Widow, in the recent past just before the events of Infinity War and Endgame. It's possible we'll simply see Steve Rogers on some kind of side adventure before the last big Avengers fight, or it's possible we'll see something else entirely, like a cameo appearance in a future Falcon and Winter Soldier story (or perhaps an alt-universe tale).

Whatever the case, all comic book fans know that goodbyes in the genre are rarely forever, and that seems to be extending into the realm of comic book movies more and more these days.