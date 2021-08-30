Marvel stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson reunite for adventure comedy from 'Deadpool' writers

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, two actors propelled to international superstardom thanks to their time spent together in the MCU as original members of the Avengers, are re-teaming for an adventure of a different sort. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo is set to star in Ghosted, a new adventure comedy film distributed by Apple.

The project also comes with some considerable firepower behind the camera, with Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) signed on to direct the film for Apple and production company Skydance. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the screenwriters behind hits like Zombieland and Deadpool, are handling the script.

We don't know much about the plot of Ghosted at this point, but according to THR, it's a film that's trying to recapture the adventure romantic comedy vibe of films like Romancing the Stone, something Disney's recent hit Jungle Cruise also aimed for in certain respects. If you're looking for a swashbuckling (yet potentially bumbling) hero and a strong (yet potentially in over her head) woman to work opposite him, Evans and Johansson seem like a solid combo.

Both have proven at various points in their careers that they can do comedy as well as drama, and they've also displayed solid chemistry at key points in their MCU time together, most notably in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when they essentially got to do make a little buddy road movie together in the middle of the film.

News of the project comes as Apple, who made the legal drama Defending Jacob with Evans after he wrapped his time in the MCU, is still working to grow its feature film output. Evans will also serve as a producer on the film.

Ghosted does not yet have a release date.