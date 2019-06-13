Latest Stories

Watch Chris Hemsworth sing Johnny Cash as Lebowski Thor on Endgame set

Matthew Jackson
Jun 13, 2019

Chris Hemsworth is making the rounds right now to promote Men in Black: International, but that doesn't mean he's ready to say goodbye to Lebowski Thor just yet. 

Hemsworth was on The Tonight Show Wednesday to play a game with host Jimmy Fallon and his MiB: International co-star Kumail Nanjiani, but Fallon couldn't let him go without talking about the massive success of Avengers: Endgame. Fallon also, understandably, wanted to talk about the wave of secret photos and videos that have emerged from the film's set since it was released. The Endgame set had a strict "no cameras" policy, but as Hemsworth explained, there was no way the cast was going to miss the opportunity to document their last time assembling together, particularly for things like that funeral scene at the end of the film. 

With that in mind, Fallon asked if Hemsworth had any behind-the-scenes footage, and  Hemsworth revealed he did indeed bring along a never-before-seen treat, featuring himself in character as Fat Thor (or "Lebowski Thor," as many fans prefer to call him, thanks to Tony Stark) singing "Hurt" in the style of Johnny Cash, which Hemsworth called "the saddest song in the world."

"I didn't even know if I was ever gonna show [the video] because it was like in the trailer, in between a few takes," Hemsworth said. 

So, if you ever wanted to know what it was like for Hemsworth to try to get into the mind of an Asgardian god who was a depressed alcoholic trying to mask his pain with food and video games, check out the video above. Yes, it's funny to imagine Thor hearing that song for the first time and thinking that it encapsulates him now, but in the right context it's actually rather poignant. Lebowski Thor was much more than a punchline in the film, after all, and Hemsworth understood that just as much as he understood the laughs he was trying to get. 

