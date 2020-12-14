Chris Pine will roll the many-sided die to star in Dungeons & Dragons movie

Wonder Woman star Chris Pine has become the first major star to board Paramount and eOne's big budget Dungeons & Dragons film project, Variety confirmed today. The movie will be directed by Game Night filmmakers, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who also wrote the screenplay (based on a draft by Michael Gilion). Right now, there's no word on what character Pine is playing, but we expect he is just the first of many A-list additions to the movie's cast.

"We never wanted to spoof the genre of fantasy or take the piss out of it," Daley said over the spring. "But we did want to find another way into it that we hadn't necessarily seen before. Just the format of Dungeons & Dragons is so interesting and fun and all about critical thinking and thinking on your feet and figuring out ways to make things work after they fall flat. There's a lot of the spirit of that that we're trying to inject into the movie itself."

"We want it to be fun," added Goldstein. "It's not an out-and-out comedy, but it is an action-fantasy movie with a lot of comedic elements and characters we hope people will really get into and enjoy watching their adventures."

The co-directors — who co-wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming — inherited the project from The Tomorrow War's Chris McKay. When Warner Bros. was financing the picture, Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) was going to direct, with Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) attached to star.

Produced by MCU vet Jeremy Latcham (Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy), Dungeons & Dragons is currently slated to venture into theaters on May 27, 2022. The Hasbro-owned eOne will handle distribution in the U.K. and Canada, while Paramount handles markets in the rest of the world.

Pine reprises the role of Steve Trevor for Wonder Woman 1984 (in theaters and on HBO Max Dec. 25).