Ricky Whittle in American Gods
American Gods Season 2 gets mixed reception from fans after long-awaited return
A close-up of the reddish splotch in the globular cluster NGC 1898. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA
The imperfect perfection of the star cluster NGC 1898
Star Wars Resistance Episode 21 Hux
'No Escape Part I' hits us where it hurts on this week's Star Wars Resistance
TWD_913_JD_1004_0289_RT
The Walking Dead: Daryl versus Beta in a fight you didn't know you needed
SONY_PASSENGERS_CHRIS-PRATT_JENNIFER-LAWRENCE_.jpg

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence's sci-fi flick Passengers gaining momentum

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jun 17, 2015

Chris Pratt's and Jennifer Lawrence's ticket to outer space just got one leap closer to reality after the astounding $500 million opening weekend for Jurassic World.  The pair of megawatt movie stars agreed to team up for the science fiction romance Passengers, written by Jon Spaihts (Prometheus) and directed by The Imitation Game's Morten Tyldum, but the project had recently stalled over studio cost concerns.  With Pratt's historic involvement with the Jurassic sequel and Guardians of the Galaxy, and Lawrence's upcoming The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 approaching, Sony felt the time was ripe to stoke the engines for this cosmic adventure. 

The plot of Passengers revolves around an interstellar spaceship carrying thousands of colonists en route to a distant solar system when one of the passengers (Pratt) is awakened 90 years too early.  With no way to regain cryogenic sleep, he decides to revive another passenger (Lawrence) to help pass the slow trip into old age.  With its projected budget nearing north of $120 million, including the salaries of its two desirable stars, Sony was getting cold feet on whether this film was a winning investment. 

Now the climate seems to have changed with Sony's new chief Tom Rothman recognizing the reduction in risk due to Pratt's unstoppable box-office draw and Lawrence's insatiable popularity due to the universal appeal of her Hunger Games franchise. No timeline for the start of filming, but with Rothman's blessing and an expected green light, the future appears bright for this romantic space odyssey.  Do you think Pratt and Lawrence project the kind of chemistry to make this movie fly?

(Via Collider)

