Crysta and Zak in FernGully
How FernGully: The Last Rainforest made me an eco-friendly kid
Space Jam
WIRE Buzz: LeBron James alley-oops Space Jam 2 title & logo; Groundhog Day-inspired '6:45'
NASA image of its Lunar Flashlight mission
Pew! Pew! NASA is going to zap laser beams into the Moon's darkest craters to see what it can find
Behind the Panel Joshua Williamson
Godspeed! Joshua Williamson on seeing his Flash characters on TV
Jurassic World- Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and children
Courtesy of Universal
Chris Pratt announces you could be a dino victim in Jurassic World: Dominion, for a good cause

Matthew Jackson
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Apr 30, 2020
Do you want to become dinosaur food in one of the most popular sci-fi franchises of all time an also help out a good cause? Well, Chris Pratt has an offer for you. 

On Thursday, Pratt — who plays Raptor trainer Owen Grady in the Jurassic World trilogy — posted a video to his Instagram page that revealed his participation in the All In Challenge, a fundraising effort in which various celebrities challenge each other to post cool items for fans to enter to win, with the proceeds going to various hunger charities. Pratt was challenged to participate by Justin Beiber, and while he began his video by acknowledging that he took a little bit of time in responding, he did come up with something very cool. 

Lucifer season 4
WIRE Buzz: Contract dispute puts Lucifer S6 through hell; Jurassic World: Dominion snow; more
Jurassic World Battle at Big Rock
Jurassic World: Dominion finds a way to begin production and reveal its title

Pratt and Universal Pictures are offering two opportunities for fans to appear onscreen in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, where they will join the distinguished group of actors and extras who've become dinosaur food in the long history of the franchise. 

"You are guaranteed to be recognizable, not cut out of the movie, absolutely in the movie, cemented, your legacy, forever...eaten by a dinosaur in a movie!" Pratt said. 

Because Pratt was able to swing two spots for winners in Dominion, there are two ways to win your chance to be dino food. The cheapest option, by far, is entering the sweepstakes option. Ten bucks buys you 10 chances to win, 25 bucks buys 25, $50 buys 100 chances, and $100 buys 200 chances. If you happen to have a lot of extra cash laying around, there's the auction option, where the second spot will simply go to the highest bidder. The bid on that prize is already up to $36,000, with 12 days left on the auction. 

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry, all of which are seeing increased demand right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Head to the All In Challenge links above for details, and good luck in your quest to be devoured by a T. Rex. 

Jurassic World: Dominion has delayed production due to the pandemic, but is still set to hit theaters June 11, 2021. 

