Laura Mennell Project Blue Book Season 1
Chris Pratt is on the run from a very angry dinosaur in new Jurassic World clip

Trent Moore
Apr 24, 2015

It’s a good thing Chris Pratt dropped the Parks and Recreation beer belly for Guardians of the Galaxy, because he’s gonna need the speed to outrun some crazed dinosaurs.

A new clip from Jurassic World has been released, showing off some classic dinosaur terror. The scene finds Chris Pratt’s characters and a few other redshirts trapped in a holding area with a particularly angry dinosaur, and we get some nice action as Pratt has to try and outrun the beast and make it outside to hide.

It’s a nice action set piece, and seems to show the events at the park at a point relatively early in the film. We already know things go to hell in a handbasket (this is a Jurassic Park movie, after all), so it seems this is the beginning of the downfall. The plot finds the park reopened and introducing some hybrid dinosaurs, then things inevitably go awry. If nothing else, Pratt is awesome (and quite fast). So, there’s that.

Check out the footage below and let us know what you think:

Jurassic World opens June 12, 2015.

(Via Movies Coming Soon)

