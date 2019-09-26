Exclusive: Christopher Lloyd to open NostalgiaCon — with help from an army of DeLoreans

If you’re a child of the ‘80s, or simply wish that you’d been born in the Back to the Future era, and you need a little immersion in the coolest of all decades, Doc Brown has the time machine (actually, an entire army of them) that can take you there this weekend.

In a SYFY WIRE exclusive reveal, BTTF’s Christopher Lloyd has been slated to open the inaugural NostalgiaCon, along with a whole fleet of DeLoreans (which may or may not be equipped with their own flux capacitors), to warp fans back to the ... well, to the good old past.

Credit: NostalgiaCon LLC

"Christopher Lloyd, not only represents the most iconic franchise of '80s movie pop culture, but is himself the ultimate icon, with sci-fi characters that range from Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? to Dr. Emmett Brown in Back To The Future," NostalgiaCons' CEO/Co-Founder Manny Ruiz tells SYFY WIRE. "It is fitting that the world's first '80s pop culture convention and franchise that celebrates all things retro, would launch with a literal road trip 'back to the future' in a DeLorean!"

Described on the con's website as “the first ever annual pop culture convention dedicated to the celebration of decades past and the icons and events that defined them,” the two-day event is taking over the Anaheim Convention Center in California for a whirlwind tour through the pop culture touchstones that defined millions of childhoods and continue to fuel the imaginations of today’s creators and fans.

Video of Official NostalgiaCon Ultimate 80s Preview Video Sep 2019 Info Nostalgia on YouTube

Lloyd’s appearance at the start makes perfect sense — after all, who from the ‘80s knows more about getting back in time? But it’s just the beginning of a weekend’s worth of fun stuff that the event describes as more than simply a static trip down memory lane.

“NostalgiaCon isn’t just a recap — it’s a renaissance,” the organizers pledge:

"The ‘80s aren’t just a memory, they’re a mindset. So rather than reduce the decade to clichés, catchphrases and greatest hits, we want to explore its deep and lasting cultural impact in a way that’s never been done before. Between the people who lived it the first time around and the millennials who can’t get enough, our demo is both prodigious and passionate. Attendees will be knowledgeable with a deep curiosity and boundless enthusiasm. Our goal is to provide an authentic, immersive and insightful experience that transcends the confines of convention — and the convention center."

Tickets for the event range in price from $55 – $230, and grant access to a ton of activities, photo ops, and fan panels that run the celebrity gamut from The Princess Bride’s Cary Elwes to Top Gun’s Val Kilmer to MTV’s Nina Blackwood to The Goonies’ Sean Astin, and many more. NostalgiaCon kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 28 and picks back up for its second and final day at 8 a.m. PT on Sept. 29. Check out the event’s website for tons more details.