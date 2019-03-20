WIRE Buzz: Nolan's super-secret film taps Robert Pattinson, Danger Girl lands director

OK. We may not know what Christopher Nolan’s next film is about, but at least we know who’s in it.

Just after learning that John David Washington of BlacKkKlansman would star in the Dark Knight director’s latest movie, we now know with whom Washington is starring. Variety is reporting that Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki will costar in the film, which is being described by one inside source as "a massive action blockbuster." Yup, sounds like a Nolan joint.

Nolan finished the script for the as-yet untitled film for Warner Bros. Here’s hoping he comes up with a title before July 17, 2020, because that’s when the studio has slated its release.

Up next, Mr. Mercedes, the AT&T Audience Network's crime drama based on the Bill Hodges trilogy by Stephen King, has landed three more actors. Deadline is reporting that Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Voyager), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things) and Natalie Paul (You) have been cast in recurring roles for the show’s upcoming third season.

Mulgrew will play the vicious yet smart Alma Lane, a lifelong resident of Bridgton, Ohio, and a compelling force in Morris’ (Gabriel Ebert) life since he was a boy. Gelman, meanwhile, plays Roland Finklestein, a smart, passionate defense attorney representing Lou Linklatter (Breeda Wool) in her murder trial. And Paul will play Assistant District Attorney Sarah Pace, prosecuting Lou’s case while neither supporting nor believing in Lou’s vigilantism.

These three actors join a cast that also includes Bruce Dern, Gabriel Ebert, and Rarmian Newton, not to mention stars Brendan Gleeson and Justine Lupe.

It’s looking as though the third season of Mr. Mercedes will be taking the bulk of its narrative cues not from the third book in the trilogy (End of Watch), but from its second, Finders Keepers. End of Watch wound up providing the bulk of the basis for the second season’s story.

David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal) is returning as showrunner. Production is underway in Charleston, South Carolina.

And finally, it looks as thought the live-action Danger Girl film adaptation is at long last moving forward. After landing a writer over a year ago, the Danger Girl film has found its director. Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2) has been tapped to helm the movie for Constantin Film AG.

The film will adapt the comic book series of the same name by writer Andy Hartnell and artist J. Scott Campbell. The story centers on Abbey Chase, who is reluctantly recruited into an all-female secret organization and dispatched on a globe-trotting adventure to find and secure a series of objects with destructive power coveted by the evil neo-Nazi collective called the Hammer Syndicate.

The film has traveled a very long and winding road toward the big screen, with an adaptation originally set to go since the '80s. But with Wadlow on board to direct a script written by Umair Aleem, and with shooting scheduled to begin next year, it looks as though this time Abbey Chase may have escaped the depths of development hell. We shall see.