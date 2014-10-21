Latest Stories

Interstellar_0.jpg

Christopher Nolan's Interstellar gets two big endorsements

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Oct 21, 2014

We're less than two weeks away from the release of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, and two major filmmakers have weighed in with their thoughts.

Interstellar has begun screening for selected audiences (in the past few days there was a screening at Fort Hood in Texas as well as a private showing for friends of Paramount Pictures chief Brad Grey in New York), and while there is an embargo on anyone posting any in-depth reports on the film, Twitter has been abuzz with some brief reactions from people who have seen it.

But before we get to those, the movie has also received two very big thumbs-up from a pair of Nolan's directing colleagues: Brad Bird and Edgar Wright. With credentials like The Iron Giant, The Incredibles, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and the upcoming Tomorrowland, Bird knows a thing or two about sci-fi and action, while Shaun of the Dead and The World's End director Wright has geek credibility almost second to none. Here's what they said about Interstellar:

Wow. Bird and Wright know good movies and wouldn't necessarily throw their names behind any old film, so having their endorsement says a lot about the movie Nolan has crafted.  

There have been other reactions online, with people calling the movie a "masterpiece," "extraordinary," "fantastically powerful" and even "the greatest movie of all time," but as you can imagine, those responses are swayed to some degree by the sheer excitement of seeing a movie before anyone else, with star Matthew McConaughey in attendance. Not that those views are wrong -- we're betting, in fact, that the movie is going to be awesome -- but hearing it from respected professional voices like those of Bird and Wright comes with a little more weight for now.

The first major press screening of Interstellar takes place later this week in Los Angeles, so you can expect much more to come. Does the early approval from directors like Bird and Wright have you anticipating Nolan's space-time spectacular even more?

Interstellar opens on IMAX screens on Nov. 5 and in theaters everywhere on Nov. 7.

(via Collider)

Tag: Interstellar
Tag: Christopher Nolan
Tag: Edgar Wright
Tag: Brad Bird

