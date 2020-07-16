Chucky series gets double billing at SYFY & USA as Don Mancini shares killer first look

We’ve been hiding under the covers since January, when Child’s Play creator Don Mancini first gave word that horror’s favorite psycho doll was stabbing his way onto the SYFY small screen with an all-new Chucky TV series.

Now we’re getting our first look at the demented diminutive terror, with Mancini sharing today an early peek at the live-action show he’s creating, writing, and helping to direct. Better still, Mancini even broke the news that Chucky won’t just be airing on SYFY alone.

Nope, a series this killer needs two networks to unleash the terrible toddler's serially pent-up reserve of mayhem, which means that Chucky: The TV Series will be airing on both SYFY and USA when it comes knocking next year. Judging by Mancini's first look, Chucky's already playing around in a creepy toy store that we definitely don’t want to be trapped in:

The upcoming series mark’s Chucky’s first-ever chance at unleashing pint-sized terror on television, and, from earlier descriptions, we already know that the new story aims to hit the reset button by returning the franchise to its 1980s classic horror roots. The plot finds a vintage Chucky doll in small-town America, where “a series of horrifying murders” throws a sleepy town into chaos, while throwing back the veil on the community’s “hypocrisies and secrets.”

As if that’s not enough, our knife-happy mascot will be recruiting some mean-spirited help this time around, in the form of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past, a gang that “threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Mancini and co-EP Nick Antosca (Channel Zero) hinted last year that actor Brad Dourif was likely to return to send chills down our spines by once more reprising his original Chucky voice role, with the possibility fans might even get reacquainted with Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif), and Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) — all stars from the film franchise’s gory glory days.

Executive produced by Mancini, Antosca, David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Frailty), and Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero), Chucky: The TV Series is dead set for a 2021 premiere date on both SYFY and USA. (SYFY, SYFY WIRE, and USA are all owned by NBCUniversal.)