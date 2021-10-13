Inside the Episode: Chucky's cast and creator reflect on the series' inspirations & 'toxic' relationships

Horror fans have now seen the first episode of Chucky, SYFY & USA Network’s new horror series based on Don Mancini’s iconic, anti-capitalist franchise about a foul-mouthed doll who loves to sow a little chaos.

Anyone who knows anything about the Good Guy doll embodying the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray knows that this butcher knife-wielding maniac loves nothing more than to run his mouth, so, of course, we have more footage to show you beyond what you saw in Episode 1, “Death by Misadventure.” That’s why we’re going to share a special behind-the-scenes look at Episode 1 — and provide you jerks with additional content for the remaining seven episodes in Season 1 moving forward.

You’re welcome!

With this series, Mancini explains in the above video, he wanted to bring back a similar vibe to the early entries in the series, but include teenagers rather than children in order to give them more complicated relationships and explore a coming-of-age story.

“It’s honestly kind of been an honor to get involved with this whole franchise. I think that it’s been a great experience for all of us,” Lexy Cross actor Alyvia Alyn Lind says.

Her co-stars Teo Briones (Junior Webber), ​​Bjorgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), and Zackary Arthur (Jake Webber) agree wholeheartedly, with Mancini jumping in to give context as to their characters’ relationships, which evolve throughout the season.

“The relationship between Jake and Junior,” Arthur starts before hesitating and gesturing a bit helplessly at his onscreen cousin and co-star Briones. “We hate each other because we’re so different.” Or, at least, their characters hate each other because they’re so different, as you see in Episode 1.

Mancini then further elaborates upon the series being partially autobiographical for him: “Jake is gay, as I am, and he was an artist and misunderstood by his more traditionally minded father. That’s certainly something I have a lot of personal experience with.”

Devon Sawa, who plays twin brothers — Jake’s father Luke and Junior’s father Logan — calls Luke and Jake’s relationship “toxic,” and agrees when Arthur expounds upon how Luke wishes Jake were more like Junior — an athlete, popular, and straight.

At the moment when Jake accuses his father of hating him for his sexuality, the team actually had to break for lunch, and Arthur looked to Mancini upon returning to set.

“Zack came to me and said, ‘I need some help getting back into that headspace. Will you tell me what really happened? Like, what is the real-life version of that story?’” Mancini remembers.

Arthur remembers hugging Mancini, empathizing with him for having gone through such an experience, and thanking him for sharing the moment in his art.

From there, the group reflects on the dinner scene, Chucky’s time at the school, the talent show, and so much more. Watch the above video and watch new episodes of Chucky when they premiere on SYFY & USA Network on Fridays at 10/9c.