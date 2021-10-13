Devon Sawa's 5 greatest horror movies you should watch after seeing the 'Chucky' premiere

Thanks to SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, horror fans are getting a strong dose of their nostalgia fix not just with the return of everyone’s favorite murder-powered, overalls-wearing toy doll, but that of Devon Sawa as well.

**This story contains spoilers for Chucky Season 1, Episode 1, "Death by Misadventure."**

One of the '90s' most popular young stars, Sawa joins returning stars Jennifer Tilly and Chucky’s original voice, Brad Dourif, in the new SYFY series from Child’s Play creator Don Mancini. Even though one of the twins that Sawa plays on Chucky (our hero Jake Webber’s abusive father, Luke) met a gruesome end during last night’s premiere episode, the show — and fans — aren’t done with Sawa yet, as he’ll continue his role as Jake’s uncle, Logan. In fact, Sawa’s resurgence (the Sawanissance?) has put us in a nostalgic mood as we revisit and rank the actor’s scariest horror movies just in time for Halloween — and for more Chucky, obviously.