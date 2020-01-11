Don Mancini’s Chucky stabs its way to a straight-to-series order from SYFY

Everyone’s favorite killer doll is coming to SYFY in the form of Chucky, a live-action series from UCP and Child’s Play creator Don Mancini. In addition to serving as an executive producer, Mancini is also attached as writer and showrunner. He will direct the debut episode as well.

The show’s plot begins when a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a neighborhood yard sale in a sleepy American town. Its populace is thrown into utter chaos when “a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets,” according to the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

This will be the little menace's first small screen foray, and we're betting fans couldn't be more excited for it. David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Frailty), Nick Antosca (The Act, SYFY’s Channel Zero), and Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) are all on board as executive producers along with Mancini.

“Child’s Play 2,” © 2020 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

“The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years,” said Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks at USA & SYFY, in a statement.. “We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new SYFY series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”

The character of Chucky (real name: Charles Lee Ray, a notorious serial killer) has captivated pop culture for over three decades ever since he terrorized young Andy Barclay in 1988. From his flaming red hair, to his trademark sailor’s mouth, the rambunctious and homicidal doll is always up for a game or two. Whether his fellow competitors survive is another story.

There’s no word on casting or a drop date just yet, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted on all the killer announcements.

