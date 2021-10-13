Wanna play? How to watch Don Mancini's brand-new 'Chucky' series on SYFY and USA

Rule No. 1: Always check for batteries in your killer toys. Chucky has busted out of the mint condition packaging to embark on another murderous rampage in his very first TV series. Created by the screenwriter behind the iconic Child's Play franchise, Don Mancini, the show enjoyed its concurrent season premiere on SYFY and USA on Tuesday night.

If you missed it, don't worry — the season opener (clocking in at just over 46 minutes) is currently available to stream on the official SYFY app at no extra cost. The app itself is free to download, and viewers can either connect to their cable subscriber to access the full content or sign up for an NBCUniversal profile and use up to three free credits.

In addition, Episode 1 (titled “Death by Misadventure”) is free to watch on YouTube. Once you've checked it out below, click here for our breakdown on all the Easter eggs you might have missed. Episode 2 ("Give Me Something Good to Eat") will also be free to watch on SYFY's YouTube channel after it airs next week.

Video of Chucky Is Back For Blood | EXTENDED FULL EPISODE | Chucky TV Series (S1 E1) | SYFY &amp; USA Network

"I've spent an unholy amount of time in my life thinking about Chucky," Mancini, who serves as showrunner, writer, and pilot director, recently said during a conversation with SYFY WIRE. "But once I wrote the bible for the first season and the pilot for the show, we were in the writers' room and all these other very talented writers brought their own talents to bear on that, and just made it even more interesting."

The show takes place in Hackensack, New Jersey, the hometown of Charles Lee Ray (the remorseless criminal who transferred his soul into the body of a Good Guy doll via an archaic voodoo ritual all the way back in 1988).

When the red-haired doll we all know and fear turns up at a local yard sale, the sleepy American hamlet is plunged into utter chaos. Naturally, Brad Dourif is back to voice the hack-and-slash character, who was brought to life with the old school puppetry methods utilized on the earlier films.

"I think it's so important to keep Chucky as a practical puppet effect, partly because it's important for the actors to have something to respond to on set ... I also think it's important that Chucky have the feel of a doll, of a puppet. He should be a little bit herky-jerky," Mancini exclusively told us last year ahead of a Child's Play watch party on SYFY.

Joined by Tilly (wearing Tiffany Valentine's Bride of Chucky dress) and a few surprise guests, Mancini brought the first episode to New York Comic Con this past weekend. During the panel discussion, Mancini explained that the idea of bringing Chucky to television offered him a chance "to go down different storytelling avenues," including the titular character's origin story. Or, as the most recent trailer puts it, a "coming of rage story."

Zackary Arthur leads the cast as Jake Wheeler, the latest owner of the doll and Chucky's reluctant best friend 'till the end.

Lexa Doig (Bree Webber), Teo Briones (Junior Webber), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), and Devon Sawa (Logan Webber) make up the rest of the principal cast. Established franchise veterans like Tilly (back as Valentine), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay, the first young boy Chucky ever terrorized), Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle, Andy's foster sibling in Child's Play 2) are also confirmed to make appearances.

New episodes of Chucky are set to premiere on SYFY and USA every Monday evening at 10 p.m. EST.

David Kirschner, Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund, and Harley Peyton are executive producers.