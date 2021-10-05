Fan-created 'Chucky' horror shorts will leave you feeling extra stabby just in time for SYFY & USA's new series

In celebration of the impending premiere of SYFY & USA’s new series, Chucky, SYFY and Tongal, a global community of content creators, invited a group of animators and filmmakers to create video shorts expressing their love of horror and Don Mancini’s creation.

Given that we’re one short week away from the Oct. 12 premiere of Chucky, it seemed like a good time to roll these shorts out and introduce everyone to their creators. Inspired by the series and seven film entries in Mancini’s Child’s Play universe, these artists took on everyone’s favorite Good Guy doll — and lived to tell the tale. It’s yet unknown if the same can be said for the residents of an idyllic American town who are thrown into chaos after a vintage Good Guy doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon enough, in Chucky, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets.

Read on for a quick message from our creators and their social information so you can connect further with them on their work.

D.M. Galloway // "Chucky Stop Motion Tribute"

“I’m D.M. Galloway big fan since I was 12; I’m honored to contribute to this iconic franchise by showcasing the fun Chucky has wreaking havoc.”

Sam Kellman // "Good Guy Gone Bad"

“I’m a big fan of horror that can successfully balance out its scares with its laughs, and I’m honored to be able to capture that here with Child’s Play.”

Mark Hanrahan // "Toy Box Criminal Line-Up"

"As a huge movie buff and Chucky fan, I was stoked for the opportunity to put the world-famous serial killer doll in a criminal lineup!"

Crankub // "Child's Play in Stop Motion"

“We are big fans of the horror genre and as stop motion animators we thought, what a better way than use a stop motion puppet to represent everyone's favorite diabolical doll.”

Sunny Rai & Paul Gomez Lopez // "Here He Comes"

“I love horror classics from the '80s & '90s, so this film is my homage to that era & one of horror's greatest monsters: CHUCKY!”

2P Studios // "The Last Dinner"

“We grew up watching Chucky, and we couldn’t be happier to finally be able to honor Chucky using our favorite art style: the anime.”