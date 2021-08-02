Some assembly required: Fans can now apply to create official episodic posters for SYFY & USA's Chucky

Sure, Chucky may have been around long enough at this point to be considered “retro,” but everyone’s favorite Good Guy (doll) is still making a name for himself in 2021. On Oct. 12, a new Child’s Play show from franchise creator Don Mancini — Chucky — will premiere on SYFY and USA. If that weren't enough, in the lead-up to the series premiere, Tongal, a global community of content creators, is launching a design competition to harness decades of horror fandom love.

From Aug. 2 through Aug. 11, artists will be able to enter the Episodic Poster Design Project. Eight creators in total will be chosen and, per Tongal, “once selected, [Chucky’s] creative team will assign each artist to an episode and grant exclusive early access to information and imagery from the show. The artists will then design a poster that will be featured on the official Chucky, USA, and SYFY social channels.”

Entering your work is easy: If you’re 13 years or older and a U.S. resident, log in to (or create) your Tongal account, upload your design submission, and fill out the required info on the submission form. Click “submit pitch” when it’s all said and done, and you could be one of eight creators chosen and assigned to one of Chucky’s eight Season 1 episodes.

The chosen artists will receive the following: Access to information and imagery from one Chucky episode; $1,000 to create your assigned Chucky episode poster; and work featured on the official Chucky, USA, and SYFY social channels.

Download SYFY's free app to spend some quality time with your friend 'til the end.

Premiering just in time for Halloween, Chucky will follow its namesake's (Brad Dourif) exploits in an idyllic American town after our favorite “Good Guy” doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

You can apply for the Chucky Episodic Poster Design Project on Tongal’s website now. Chucky premieres Oct. 12 on SYFY and USA.