Every Easter egg you missed in SYFY & USA's Chucky series premiere

Chucky’s back, and as with all entries in Don Mancini’s Child’s Play franchise, there are plenty of Easter eggs to snoop out in every episode. In Episode 1 of SYFY & USA Network’s Chucky, “Death by Misadventure,” we already have plenty to unpack, in terms of both the story unfolding before our eyes and the nostalgic references fans new and old can find.

**This post contains spoilers for Chucky Season 1, Episode 1, “Death by Misadventure.”**

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, though, let’s address the doll-sized elephant in the room: Yes, while Chucky’s look has evolved over the years, this televised version of Chucky is based on his iconic look in 1990’s Child’s Play 2, often cited as the ultimate fan-favorite Chucky movie. This is intentional, as Mancini knew the majority of fans would click with that version of his famed slasher.

In Episode 1, we also get a peek into a season-long lookback on serial killer Charles Lee Ray’s origins; the episode opens with one of Chucky’s childhood memories with his mother, and closes with her holding him tight and the pair smiling into a mirror… Naturally, things can only go downhill from here, right?

Read on for more Easter eggs and fun facts from Chucky’s premiere.

THE WOMAN IN RED

How did Chucky make his way back to his hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey? He’s a speedy little demon, but much faster with a little help from a... friend. Go back and rewatch the yard sale scene at the top of “Death by Misadventure” and you’ll see a woman in a red coat with a silky scarf covering her hair.

Have you guessed who it is yet?

That’s right, it’s Tiffany Valentine, as portrayed by franchise veteran and horror icon Jennifer Tilly. Tiffany and several other “OG” franchise actors will be returning for Chucky, so be on the lookout for more hints throughout the series.

A FREAKY PHONE CALL

More hints, perhaps? Didn’t have to wait long for that one, did ya, jerks?

Upon researching Good Guy dolls, Jake learns that one in such mint condition can go for up to $1,500 — and what 14-year-old kid (or anyone, really) wouldn’t go for that kind of cash? One interested buyer is particularly ominous on the phone, going so far as to warn Jake that the doll is “dangerous” and even dropping a hint that Jake should check to see if Chucky has batteries (more on that in a moment).

Eagle-eared Child’s Play fans might recognize Alex Vincent, aka Andy Barclay, who will be joining Tilly’s Tiffany in the series and has a large part to play in the coming episodes.

BATTERY-POWERED?

Now, back to those batteries. Upon Andy’s (er, the stranger’s) urging, Jake opens Chucky up to check whether or not he’s running on batteries. Of course, franchise fans know that Chucky doesn’t do batteries. He’s all serial killer soul power, baby.

In the original Child’s Play, Catherine Hicks’ Karen Barclay, Andy’s mom, has a similar moment of horror upon realizing this demon doll that’s been at the center of so many problems in her family’s life doesn’t run on batteries. Never change, Chucky.

WHEN, LIKE MOST OF US, CHUCKY BELONGS IN THE TRASH

Horrified by the implications of a doll that talks and seemingly walks without a clear power source, Jake storms outside and throws Chucky in the trash… much like folks do to him in Child’s Play 2 (when Kyle, portrayed by Christine Elise, tosses him where she believes he belongs) and Curse of Chucky (when Chantal Quesnelle’s Sarah Pierce thinks Chucky is too ugly to keep around after he arrives in the mail one day).

"TALK TO ME... TALK TO ME, DAMN IT!"

Near the end of the episode, after Chucky has officially upended Jake’s life, Jake pulls out this classic line a la Hicks’ Karen from Child’s Play.

And talk Chucky does, though not without delivering a (literal) slap across the face first. Will Chucky have any nuggets of wisdom for anyone else throughout the series?

Watch new episodes of Chucky when they premiere on SYFY & USA Network on Fridays at 10/9c.