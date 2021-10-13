Where is Jennifer Tilly's Tiffany Valentine in SYFY & USA's Chucky series?

The queen of scream in Don Mancini's Child's Play franchise, Tiffany Valentine, is beloved by fans for countless reasons. Near the top of that infinite list is that she's played by Jennifer Tilly, who's got more pizzazz in her little finger than most people do in their whole body.

With the premiere of SYFY & USA Network's Chucky series, many fans are likely asking a pretty obvious question: Where the hell is Tiffany?

Well, believe it or not, she does make a small appearance in the series premiere, "Death by Misadventure." In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment near the top of the episode, you'll spy a woman donned in a bright red coat with a scarf over her head — and that's Tiffany! She's the reason Chucky ends up at that yard sale and in the hands of Jake Webber (Zackary Arthur), meaning she's technically to blame for everything that goes wrong in Episode 1.

That's not the only moment we'll get with Tiffany, though. Not by a long shot.

As Mancini teased in a discussion at New York Comic Con 2021 after the world premiere screening of the episode on Oct. 8, Tiffany and the other "OG" franchise actors — as Tilly calls them — will be showing up for an "avalanche" of drama in Episode 5, which is just a few short weeks away.

During the same discussion, in which Mancini was joined onstage by Tilly, she ribbed him for having cut an additional scene of hers that was initially at the end of Episode 1. As Tilly tells it, in this cut scene, Jake gets another phone call, and the camera moves to Tiffany's red-painted lips as she speaks into the receiver on the other end and wishes Jake luck with the chaotic journey he's about to endure. Of course, Jake's gonna need a bit more than luck if he's gonna make it through his time with Chucky, and only time will tell how well he endures.

With Tiffany potentially creeping around the streets of Hackensack, New Jersey, though, and waiting for her moment to cause a splash, that begs questions about what she's been up to before this.

Well, last time we saw Tiff was in 2017's Cult of Chucky, in which she was also bestowing Chucky on unsuspecting victims. That time, it was Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif), who did battle with Chucky at the psychiatric hospital he helped land her in during the events of Curse of Chucky (2013). It's in Cult of Chucky that Andy Barclay (the original little boy and main protagonist of the Child's Play series as originally portrayed by Alex Vincent) realizes Chucky can split his soul across several objects. After a gang of Good Guy dolls all animated with a chunk of Chucky's soul lay waste to the patients at the hospital, that's when Tiffany reappears to claim her prize: Nica, now possessed by Chucky.

The pair ride off together, kissing just as passionately as Chucky and Tiffany always have, and we learn that Tiffany has also split her soul and is possessing a brand-spankin' new doll just like the Bride of Chucky doll we all know and love.

That's not the end of the film, though. In a post-credit scene, we learn that Andy is headed after Nica, determined to save her. And since Nica (possessed by Chucky) is macking all over Tiffany, it seems fair to assume the pair are together and Andy will soon be joining them in Hackensack.

It's a lot, yes, but would you have it any other way? After over 30 years, seven films, and now a TV series' worth of lore, things are bound to be complicated. It's chaotic, just like Tiffany and Chucky like it.

Be on the lookout for more Tiffany Valentine as you watch new episodes of Chucky on SYFY & USA Network on Fridays at 10/9c.