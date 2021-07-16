Chucky is slashing his way to SYFY & USA with a new series on Oct. 12

The Good Guy wins again! On Oct. 12, your best friend Chucky is making his way to SYFY and USA for a brand-new series. From Child’s Play creator Don Mancini, the show — Chucky — will follow its namesake's (Brad Dourif) exploits in an idyllic American town after our favorite “Good Guy” doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets.

Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

“The main character [played by Zackary Arthur] is a 14-year-old gay boy who's bullied and sort of lost after the recent death of his mother," Mancini told Entertainment Weekly. "He's a young artist [making] sculptures with doll parts. He finds Chucky at a yard sale and buys him, but it turns out that he gets much more than he bargained for."

Per Mancini, Chucky’s look in his eponymous new series will fall in line with his look in Child’s Play 2 (1990). (You can get a sneak peek of our favorite murder-doll in the above teaser.) Dourif’s ‘90s-era Chucky and Arthur will be joined by Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Lexa Doig, and Devon Sawa, as well as series vets Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise.

Chucky is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund. Harley Peyton will also serve as executive producer. Mancini, who penned the film franchise, wrote the television adaptation and serves as showrunner. He'll also direct the first episode.

Chucky premieres on SYFY and USA on Oct. 12.