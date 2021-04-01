No fooling! SYFY & USA's 'Chucky' series officially enters production, sets fall debut

Pop culture's favorite killer doll is one step closer to hitting the small screen in his first-ever TV show: Chucky. Child's Play progenitor and series creator/showrunner Don Mancini revealed on Instagram Thursday that the project is now in production. Furthermore, it will stab its way onto SYFY and USA sometime this fall.

To assure fans this wasn't an April Fool's joke, Mancini also shared the title page of the script for the season premiere — entitled "Death by Misadventure" — which he's both writing and directing. He serves as executive producer alongside David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Harley Peyton, and Alex Hedlund.

"Being around the making of these movies has been my own mini film school because I learned a lot working on the movies and made my way up," Mancini told SYFY WIRE last year. "Not just as a writer, but then as a producer and a second unit director and then a director as well. Now that we’re taking the character and the franchise into the realm of television, I’m getting to be a showrunner for the first time in my career. I feel like Chucky has been my ticket to doing a lot of things in this business."

Set in a small American town that finds itself plunged into utter chaos when a Chucky doll shows up at a local yard sale, the show features the return of Brad Dourif as the voice of the homicidal toy (he's been lending his pipes to the iconic character since the original film in 1988). The rest of the cast includes: Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine), Zackary Arthur (Jake Webber), Teo Briones (Junior Webber), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Taylor), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Lopez), Devon Sawa (his role is still under wraps), and even Dourif's own daughter, Fiona (her role is also under wraps for now).

Head over to SYFY now for an all-day Child's Play marathon, the full schedule of which can be found right here.

"As a tasty aperitif in anticipation of Chucky’s upcoming savory 8-course SYFY/USA TV series, we’re super-excited to announce that fans will be able to experience Chucky’s entire 7-film (and counting!), 33-year (and counting!) legacy in a single marathon event of pure terror on April 1 on SYFY! Nothing foolish about that!" Mancini said when we first announced the marathon last week.