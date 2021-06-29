First trailer for 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' finally brings the scale-busting pup to live action

We don't want to know what happens when Clifford the Big Red Dog...uh...does his business, if you catch our drift. Luckily, the official trailer for Paramount's big screen adaptation of the massive canine omits any poop-scooping moments that may or may not be present within the film.

Inspired by Norman Bridwell's Scholastic series of best-selling children's books, Clifford the Big Red Dog stars Darby Camp (The Christmas Chronicles) as Emily Elizabeth, a lonely middle-schooler who finds friendship in a red-furred labrador puppy given to her by a mysterious pet shop owner played by John Cleese (Monty Python). When Emily's love for Clifford causes the adorable hound to grow to an enormous size overnight, she and her impulsive Uncle Casey (Jungle Cruise's Jack Whitehall) find themselves on a larger-than-life adventure across Manhattan.

Watch now:

Video of Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

"It's a tightwire act of red, and sometimes too red, makes him feel not real," director Walt Becker recently told our friends over at CinemaBlend. "And then not enough red makes him feel like we're not really sort of giving this character that we all grew up with life as a red dog. So it was finding the balance and basically putting it right to the edge. But yeah, the color has kept a few people up at night..."

Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society), Sienna Guillory (Raised by Wolves), David Alan Grier (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Russell Wong (Westworld), and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) co-star. Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, Valerii An, Brian Bell, Caitlin Friedman, Deborah Forte, and Lisa Crnic are executive producers. Jordan Kerner and Iole Lucchese produce as well.

Written by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway, Clifford the Big Red Dog bounds into theaters everywhere Friday, Sep. 17. Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport came up with the screen story.