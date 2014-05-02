Clive Barker's Nightbreed returns in a brand new comic-book series

It's a good time to be a Nightbreed fan.

Though it failed to gain the same success of 1987's Hellraiser, horror legend Clive Barker's 1990 film Nightbreed (based on his 1988 novel Cabal) continues to draw its own rabid cult fanbase. Barker's tale of a group of monstrous creatures who lead their own secret lives in a necropolis known as Midian, while fighting to maintain what humanity they have left, continues to capture imaginations nearly 25 years after its original theatrical release, and now the story will continue in a new ongoing comic-book series from BOOM! Studios.

BOOM! has already made its imprint on Barker's work with an ongoing, canonically recognized series of new Hellraiser stories, and now that same approach will be applied to Nightbreed courtesy of writer Marc Andreyko (Batwoman) and artist Piotr Kowalski (Marvel Knights: Hulk).

“Keeping with the tradition of telling new stories in canon with HELLRAISER, we’re very excited to continue that method with Clive Barker’s cult-favorite NIGHTBREED,” said BOOM! Studios Editor-in-Chief Matt Gagnon. “Marc Andreyko, in addition to being a gifted storyteller, is a die-hard fan of NIGHTBREED. And artist Piotr Kowalski—who some fans will remember from his stellar work on Hulk—is pushing his style to savage new places. We have the makings of a fan-favorite horror series right out of the gate with this one.”

Clive Barker's Nightbreed #1 will feature early tales of two of Midian's residents, Shuna Sassi and Peloquin, and tell the story of how each of them came to live there. If you're a fan of Cabal or Nightbreed, and you've been itching to hear more stories about the creatures who inhabit Midan and how they came to be, this sounds like the comic for you, but even if you've never heard of the series before, you can dive right in with the first issue and feel right at home.

The first issue of Clive Barker's Nightbreed arrvies in comic shops on May 28.

(Via BOOM! Studios)