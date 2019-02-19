Cloak & Dagger take on Marvel baddie Mayhem in first Season 2 trailer

“Are you with me, or are you going to slow me down?” In the latest trailer for the second season of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt), who can make knives with light, and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), who “moves like a shadow,” have clearly been practicing and are more comfortable with their powers.

This time around, the teen heroes team up to fight New Orleans’ horrific sex trafficking problem. But they’re not going to do so without confronting Mayhem (Emma Lahana).

In addition to fighting sex traffickers, the unlikely duo must deal with the former Detective Brigid O’Reilly who transformed into Mayhem last season, a murderous vigilante clearly willing to cross lines that Tandy and Tyrone aren’t (Like HOLY HELL slitting a guy’s throat open with her hand!). And Mayhem is going to find those missing girls one way or another — and with or without T&T’s help.

Check it out below.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Cloak &amp; Dagger | Official Season 2 Trailer | Freeform

All told, this trailer makes it looks like our heroes are going to have to refine and rethink their moral compasses with this case and assess whether Mayhem is friend or foe. And this new season of Cloak & Dagger looks about as dark and grim as it does exciting and action-packed.

Marvel's Cloak & Dagger Season 2 premieres Thursday, April 4 on Freeform.