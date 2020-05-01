How will Ahsoka and Rex survive Order 66 on The Clone Wars? [Jabba the Pod 2.18]

We knew that both Ahsoka Tano and Clone Captain Rex survived Order 66, we just didn't know exactly how. That all changed with the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars — or at least it started to change. We don't have the full picture yet, but we're almost there.

After going huge with the Siege of Mandalore, things get smaller (though even more intense) when Order 66 is triggered while Ahsoka and Rex are transporting a captive Maul back to Coruscant. It's mostly about how these three dangling story threads deal with this enormous galactic event happening within the confines of one republic cruiser.

There is much ado about Ahsoka and Rex especially, which is very appropriate. They are the two biggest "original" creations that this show gave to Star Wars, and because their creation (and this series) happened after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, they're naturally not in that movie. We saw Order 66 play out on a galactic (and painful) scale, so this episode lets us see how our two animated originals deal with it.

It is heartbreaking and magical at the same time, because the bond between Ahsoka and Rex is one of the most powerful on the show. The importance of the Fives arc from Season 6 is very much in the foreground, and naturally proves to be pivotal... and then there's the Maul of it all, once again an outlier here. He's a force of chaos and we don't know how he'll tie into the finale just yet.

E.K. Johnston's book Star Wars: Ahsoka brought it all down to a choice for Ahsoka: she could either capture Maul, or save Rex. If Rex does not comply with Order 66, he himself will be a target, and that is unacceptable. In the book, she chooses to let Maul escape and make it look like Rex killed her. It will be interesting to see if the show uses any of that canon, or plays by its own rules.

There's only one episode of this masterful series left, so may the living Force help us. Join our heroes over on Jabba the Pod (Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) as they break down the new episode. Listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.