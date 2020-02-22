Latest Stories

Neanderthal
RIP: Rare 70,000-year-old skeleton reveals ancient Neanderthal death rites
House of X/Power of X moves mutants forward
Picard and Seven's shared trauma provides the best exchange in Star Trek: Picard Ep. 5 [Warp Factor #5]
Clone Wars Saved! The Bad Batch and Star Wars: The Clone Wars come home [Jabba the Pod 2.8]
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Tech and Crosshair)
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Clone Wars Saved! The Bad Batch and Star Wars: The Clone Wars come home [Jabba the Pod 2.8]

Brian Silliman
Caitlin Busch
Feb 22, 2020

Three words. Say them with us, if you don't mind:

CLONE WARS SAVED.

At long last, Star Wars: The Clone Wars has returned for a seventh and final season. The premiere episode, titled "The Bad Batch," is available to stream right now. Though fans are likely very excited for the return of Ahsoka Tano, they'll have to wait a few more weeks. First, fans will get a four-part arc that is highly clone-centric, and introduces a foursome of clones that do not play by the rules.

The clone squad known as the "Bad Batch" may be imperfect, and they may have come out a little weird... but they are still soldiers. They still serve a purpose, and they are going to be of service no matter what those high and mighty Kaminoans say about it. They may be weird and kooky, but they also have a 100% success rate.

Jabba the Pod, SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, is here to break down the beginning of the end (the real end, this time) of this landmark animated series. Our heroes (Matt Romano, Caitlin Busch, and Brian Silliman) discuss the premiere, some recent quotes from series director Dave Filoni, merchandising madness, and more. Also, the matter of Dash Rendar being canon is settled... for now.

Give a listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

