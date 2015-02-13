The Clones are not yours in four intense Orphan Black season 3 teasers

BBC America has released four intriguing and intense teasers for the upcoming third season of Orphan Black, one for each sister of the Clone Club: Sarah, Alison, Helena and Cosima, all played by Tatiana Maslany (All. The. Awards).

In the first teaser, Sarah faces Project Castor male clone Rudy (Ari Millen) before telling us (or, rather, Dyad), “I am not your property.” Have a look:

The second teaser trailer has Taser-wielding soccer mom Alison kicking some butt before saying, “I am not your toy.” Yes, ma'am. We mean, no, ma’am!

Then we have everyone’s favorite psychopath, “Seestra” Helena, stating ominously to us that “I am not your weapon.” Check it out:

The fourth (and we assume FINAL, unless they release a teaser for Rachel — who is NOT part of the Clone Club) teaser features Cosima, who is warning Dyad with “I am not your experiment.”

Our Clone Club returns on BBC America when the third season of Orphan Black premieres on Saturday, April 18, 2015. Which one is your favorite seestra?

(via BBC America)