Rory Kinnear
WIRE Buzz: Penny Dreadful follow-up adds familiar face; Terminator gets a title; more
stars
7 books about women’s space history for Women’s History Month
Mary Shelley Hero
Exclusive: Go gothic in artist Hayden Sherman's AfterShock comic Mary Shelley: Monster Hunter
Detective Comics: 80 Years of Batman Deluxe Edition
Batman fans debate the best Dark Knight stories and toys
SarahOrphanBlack1_0.jpg

The Clones are not yours in four intense Orphan Black season 3 teasers

Nathalie Caron
Feb 13, 2015

BBC America has released four intriguing and intense teasers for the upcoming third season of Orphan Black, one for each sister of the Clone Club: Sarah, Alison, Helena and Cosima, all played by Tatiana Maslany (All. The. Awards).

In the first teaser, Sarah faces Project Castor male clone Rudy (Ari Millen) before telling us (or, rather, Dyad), “I am not your property.” Have a look:

The second teaser trailer has Taser-wielding soccer mom Alison kicking some butt before saying, “I am not your toy.” Yes, ma'am. We mean, no, ma’am!

Then we have everyone’s favorite psychopath, “Seestra” Helena, stating ominously to us that “I am not your weapon.” Check it out:

The fourth (and we assume FINAL, unless they release a teaser for Rachel — who is NOT part of the Clone Club) teaser features Cosima, who is warning Dyad with “I am not your experiment.”

Our Clone Club returns on BBC America when the third season of Orphan Black premieres on Saturday, April 18, 2015. Which one is your favorite seestra?

(via BBC America)

