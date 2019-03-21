Cobra Kai Season 2 sneak peek finds Johnny learning Karate Kid lessons

Which Cobra would you rather be: The one that kills the crippled monkey, or the one that conquers the strongest lion in the jungle? If you’re Johnny Lawrence, there’s definitely a right answer.

In this new preview for Cobra Kai’s upcoming second season, Daniel’s nemesis is none too happy about winning dirty, and it’s a message he’s determined to get across to his gang of would-be toughs — even if it means demoting the entire bunch back down to white belts.

Check out the Cobras getting back to fighting ethics 101 in YouTube’s new three-minute scene preview. Heads up: A mild NSFW language warning applies here; after all, Johnny’s pretty steamed:

Video of What type of Cobra would you rather be? | Cobra Kai Cobra Kai on YouTube

If anyone thought winning last season's big showdown would give Johnny (William Zabka) a reason to celebrate, the first day back in the dojo clearly proves otherwise. Continuing the shades of role reversal that peppered Season 1, as Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny show signs of learning lessons that help them grow beyond their younger selves, Johnny’s focus suddenly isn’t just on winning — it’s on teaching the Cobras that there’s actually strength in honor.

Cobra Kai’s first season struck a rare chord among the endless sea of nostalgia-driven 1980s reboots, finding a fresh and believable way to update the original characters in the Karate Kid franchise while making their adult lives feel authentic and important. It managed that feat all while paying huge tribute to the classic movies on which the show’s based, too. And from what we’ve seen in the earlier Season 2 preview trailer, it looks as though Cobra Kai plans to continue staying true to its old-school roots.

Created by Harold & Kumar writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, along with Hot Tub Time Machine writer Josh Heald, Cobra Kai will see its second season span 10 new episodes. Get ready to wax on once again when Season 2 premieres April 24 on YouTube premium.