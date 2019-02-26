Cobra Kai punches up a first look at Season 2

Latest Stories

ScaredSkywalker
James Comtois
Feb 26, 2019

After the debut season of Cobra Kai crane-kicked us all in the face with its awesomeness (seriously, who saw this coming?), we’re now getting a first look at the show’s second season, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.  

Last time we left rival frenemies Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Daniel was about to renovate his late sensei Mr. Miyagi’s home into a dojo. Meanwhile, Johnny was visited by a blast from the past — his former sadistic sensei, the long-presumed dead Kreese (Martin Kove).

In one photo promoting the upcoming second season, we see Daniel standing with his two young students — his daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Johnny’s son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) — all wearing their gis.

In an interview with the media outlet, the show's executive producers teased tidbits of what to expect for Cobra Kai's sophomore season.

EP Josh Heald noted that “Season 2 is definitely going to deliver on Daniel’s promise to reopen Miyagi-do as a full dojo,” and that Daniel will learn a hard lesson that Johnny learned in Season 1: “It’s not always easy to fill your dojo with students right away and make an immediate success of a karate dojo in the valley.” 

“And with those growing pains, comes more rivalry,” Heald added.

Speaking of rivalries, fellow EP Jon Hurwitz hinted that the second season will rekindle old rivalries from the debut season as well as start new ones. “We have the old rivalries of Johnny and Daniel, and Miguel and Robby, but there’s some new rivalries this season and Samantha Larusso will have a rival of her own,” he said. 

Cobra Kai returns to YouTube for Season 2 this spring.

