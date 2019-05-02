YouTube awards Cobra Kai with a third season

It looks like Cobra Kai will be coming back for round three.

The YouTube original series, which picked up some 30-odd years after the events of 1984's The Karate Kid, will be getting a third season. According to The Wrap, showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg will all be returning to guide the series, as well as direct the bulk of the new season's episodes.

The show's second season just premiered late last month on YouTube Premium (the streaming platform's paid subscription service) to rave reviews.

Cobra Kai stars William Zabka, who's reprising his role as Johnny Lawrence. While his character was something of a bad guy in the film (something Zabka wasn't quite aware of at the time), he's been reinvented as a much more sympathetic character this go-round.

With his life in shambles, Lawrence re-opens the Cobra Kai dojo — which just happens to reignite his rivalry with Danny LaRusso, played once again by Ralph Macchio. Also in on the fun is Martin Kove, who was teased near the end of the show's first season, and has now cemented his return as Cobra Kai's bloodthirsty sensei, John Kreese.

Now grown with families of their own, their characters' kids get drawn into the lifestyle of competitive karate, and all the rival dojo drama that comes with it.

The series renewal also comes with some added news to YouTube's platform. While a subscription to YouTube Premium had been required to watch Cobra Kai, the episodes will now be available to stream for free with the addition of commercials.

If you wanna catch up on Cobra Kai, Season 1 will be available in its entirety on regular old YouTube from Aug. 29 through Sept. 11. Season 2 will then be released weekly, one episode at a time.