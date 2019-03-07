Cobra Kai: Mr. Miyagi permeates the first heated teaser for Season 2

Stop trying to catch that fly with a pair of chopsticks for a second and come watch the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of Cobra Kai on YouTube Premium.

The rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) lives on as they continue to train their own martial arts students.

Season 2 will also see the return of the 1947 Ford Convertible on which Daniel learned how to "wax on" and "wax off" by Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). As Season 1 wound down, LaRusso sought to fix up his old sensei's home, while Lawrence got an in-person visit from his old teacher, John Kreese (Martin Kove). The character that once advocated for his student to cheat in a karate tournament will be a regular in the new season.

Watch the new trailer now:

Video of First Look Cobra Kai Season 2 | Official Teaser

The teaser proves that things are certainly heating up between our two main characters and that Mr. Miyagi will never be forgotten from the franchise. Lawrence and LaRusso's distinct approaches to karate are made apparent, too: the former puts more emphasis on badassery and winning, while the latter is more focused on community and the "art" of martial arts. Daniel also claims to have the secret to defeating Cobra Kai.

Co-created by Harold & Kumar writers, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, and Hot Tub Time Machine scribe, Josh Heald, the show serves as a sequel to the 1984 classic, The Karate Kid. More than 30 years after they faced off against one another in a high stakes martial arts tournament, LaRusso and Lawrence have reignited their old feud.

While the antagonist in the original film, Johnny becomes one of the central protagonists in the show as he re-opens the Cobra Kai dojo and begins teaching a new generation of kids how to fight. Daniel, now a successful car dealership owner, is also getting back into the karate-based groove that was once instilled in him by Miyagi. In fact, Daniel's own dojo—Miyagi-Do (offering free lessons)—is even named after his late teacher.

Season 2 of Cobra Kai, which consists of 10 episodes, will premiere on YouTube premium on April 24.