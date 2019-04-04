WIRE Buzz; Cobra Kai's sweeping new trailer; Jim Henson streaming on Amazon; more

First up in this edition of WIRE Buzz, Cobra Kai continues to sweep the leg (and by “sweep,” we mean “win,” and by “the leg,” we mean “our hearts”) by teasing out details of its upcoming second season.

The YouTube Premium series, whose pilot episode boasted more than 55 million views, has just kicked up a second trailer for the sophomore season, and it hints at that rematch between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) we’ve been waiting for since The Karate Kid came out in 1984.

Check it out:

Video of Two Dojos, One Fight | Cobra Kai Season 2 Official Trailer

Following Cobra Kai’s All Valley Championship win at the end of Season 1, Daniel opens his own karate training school called Miyagi-Do, in honor of his mentor Mr. Miyagi (the late, great Pat Morita). In Season 2, what began as a personal feud between Daniel and Johnny expands to include their students, who as teenagers are already trying figure out who they are and who they want to be. And with John Kreese (Martin Kove) entering the picture, things will get even more confusing.

Cobra Kai’s second season premiers on YouTube Premium Apr. 24.

We’ve got some good news and bad news for you Jim Henson fans. The good news? The Jim Henson Company. has announced that starting today, Amazon Prime Video will have 2,500 hours of classic programming from the company available on the platform. This includes The Storyteller, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Mother Goose Stories, and all 96 original episodes of Fraggle Rock.

The bad news? None of it will be available to Prime Video members in the U.S. Seriously. Due to other licensing deals, these titles are only available to U.S. viewers via other channels.

So, those titles mentioned above? They’ll be available in 67 different territories, including Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics, just not the U.S.

What U.S.-based Prime Video members will have access to is Fraggle Rock: The Animated Series, plus specials Doozer Music, Fraggle Songs, The Song of the Cloud Forest, Living with Dinosaurs, Lighthouse Island, and Monster Maker. Pajanimals will also be available on the Prime Video platform in the U.S.

"Featuring masterful puppets and creatures from the world-famous Jim Henson's Creature Shop, these popular titles reflect the magic and wonder that has become synonymous with The Jim Henson Company brand," said Anna Moorefield, Vice President, Global Distribution, in a statement. "These beloved shows will all be on Amazon Prime Video, providing immediate access for our legions of fans as well as an entirely new generation of viewers."

And finally, Netflix has picked up a 10-episode order of Q-Force, a half-hour adult animated comedy series from Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, Mike Schur’s Fremulon, Gabe Liedman, and Universal TV.

A representative from Netflix confirms that Q-Force, written by Liedman, is about a handsome secret agent and his team of fellow LGBTQ superspies. Since their colleagues are constantly underestimating them, the members of Q-Force have to constantly prove themselves by embarking on life-jeopardizing adventures.

A report from Deadline says that Hayes is rumored to be voicing the lead role.