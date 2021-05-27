'Cobra Kai' teases return of 'The Karate Kid Part III' baddie in first teaser for Season 4

Another familiar face from the Karate Kid franchise will make their triumphant return in Season 4 of Cobra Kai on Netflix. In a short teaser trailer Thursday, the streaming giant revealed that John Kreese's partner in karate crime, Terry Silver, is stepping back into the dojo after all these years.

"The Valley will never be the same," series co-creator/executive producer Jon Hurwitz wrote on Twitter. He followed that up with a second, more foreboding tweet: "Now the real pain begins."

"Here. He. Comes," added co-creator Josh Heald.

"Cobra Kai IV — my favorite season so far, and here's just one reason why..." concluded the third mastermind behind the series, Hayden Schlossberg.

Watch the teaser now:

Video of Cobra Kai: Season 4 | Terry Silver Returns | Netflix

The character (played by Thomas Ian Griffith) hasn't been seen since 1989's The Karate Kid Part III when Kreese (Martin Kove) brought him in to sabotage the sacred relationship between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita). John and Terry fought together in the same unit during the Vietnam War and ended up as prisoners of war. After returning home a profoundly scarred Silver — he was forced to watch fellow soldiers fight to the death for the amusement of their captors — founded Cobra Kai.

"At the end of the season [referring to Season 3], you saw Kreese make a phone call. You could guess who might've been on the other end of that call based off of the photo that he was looking at there," Hurwitz said to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "But we can't really speak to how Terry Silver would respond to that call — or whoever was on the other end of the line would respond to that call. I think you'll have to see if that character returns in Season 4."

The official Cobra Kai Twitter account hinted at the big reveal this week when it posted: "Anyone have a spare hair tie?" This, of course, was a reference to Silver's iconic ponytail.

Production on Season 4 kicked off in February of this year, but Netflix has yet to announce an official premiere date for the new episodes.